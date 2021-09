They're the popular crowd of the butterfly world. Monarch butterflies are the most well-known and highly beloved butterflies, credited for helping to keep our planet healthy. Among the species' most ardent fans are the residents of Friendship Village senior living community. Groups of residents have studied monarch butterflies, created related art projects, and even planted a butterfly garden. Last month, the residents attended a presentation entitled Monarchs: The History and Science Behind the Monarch Craze. This was followed a few weeks later by the release of the butterflies that had been presented by Kim White of The Natural Naturalist.