The New BAUER eBG 33 – The Drilling Rig for An Electrical Future

pilebuck.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchrobenhausen, Germany – What started as an idea is now reality: At this year’s in- house exhibition with the slogan “BAU ERLEBEN,” BAUER Maschinen GmbH is presenting the new eBG – the first electric drilling rig manufactured by Bauer. The equipment relies on electrical power instead of a diesel engine, so it does not require any fossil fuels, and operates extremely quietly, making it perfect for use in cities. “We have been working with electrification for some time now,” explains Christian Heinecker, Head of the Drilling Equipment division at BAUER Maschinen GmbH. “In the past, however, this was tailored to specific customer requests or projects.”

#Electric Power#Electric Motor#Electrical Power#Drilling Rig#Bauer Maschinen Gmbh#Drilling Equipment#The Dive Drill#Bauer Bg
