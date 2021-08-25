The New BAUER eBG 33 – The Drilling Rig for An Electrical Future

Audi recently posted a video celebrating its past, present, and future, but as much as we enjoyed walking down memory lane, the German carmaker is more focused on the future than anything else. That is evident from its three new concepts, one of which was revealed earlier this month and another of which we expect to see early next month. These new electric vehicles preview what is possible in a technologically advanced future, but it's going to take more than just a few snazzy concepts for Audi to truly be a leader in the future. Thus, the company has now outlined its 'Vorsprung 2030' plan, and there's plenty to take in.