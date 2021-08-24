‘Succession’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed for October
The long wait is soon to be over, the Succession season three release date has been outlined. According to HBO and the show’s official Twitter, the Roy family will return to screens in October, after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s not an exact date, fans aren’t complaining. The next batch of episodes landing in October comes far earlier than many were expecting, a welcomed change of pace from recent announcements.manofmany.com
