New Orleans, LA

NOPD officer killed in Houston arrives in New Orleans

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The body of fallen New Orleans detective Everett Briscoe is back in New Orleans after being escorted from Houston. Det. Briscoe was shot and killed during a robbery while eating with fellow social club members at a Houston restaurant over the weekend. The officer was not the only New Orleans native and member of the Zulu Social Club wounded. Dyrin ‘DJ’ Riculfy was also shot and remains in a Houston hospital in critical condition.

