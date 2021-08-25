Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bw8zJ_0bbwpR9F00
Hawaii Volcano This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of the Kilauea volcano south of Honolulu. Geologists on Tuesday, Aug. 24 said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at the volcano, though it is not erupting. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) (Drew Downs)

HONOLULU — (AP) — Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting.

The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less than magnitude 1.

At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea's caldera, the observatory said. There's been no evidence of lava at the surface.

The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952.

In 2018, about 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the final year of an eruption that lasted more than three decades.

Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
57K+
Followers
67K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Volcano, HI
City
Kilauea, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

CALIPATRIA, Calif. — (AP) — Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large containers of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The containers connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it's lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region.
Georgia StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Georgia infections, hospitalizations near peaks

ATLANTA — Coronavirus infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are nearing the peaks set in January. The state Department of Public Health says Georgia’s seven-day rolling average for cases was just below 9,591 Saturday, close to the high of 9,635 reached Jan. 11. About 5,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, just short of the 5,715 set Jan. 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy