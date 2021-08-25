SoundsOfFai Drops ‘DJcity Podcast’ Mix

SiriusXM and TikTok have joined forces to launch TikTok Radio. The music channel is presented by various TikTok creators, tastemakers, top artists, DJs and more. The new music channel is seen as the radio version of the “For You” page on the app. TikTok stars such as Billy (@8illy), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop) and Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj) will be hosting the radio show. Besides sharing stories of trends and popular music throughout the year, hosts will deliver viral hits, throwbacks and releases from up-and-coming artists. One of the highly anticipated features on TikTok Radio is the weekly “Creator Invasion,” where famous personalities and artists will make appearances. Takeovers include the likes of Lil Nas X, Normani, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Bella Poarch, Dixie D’Amelio and more.