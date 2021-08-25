Cancel
SoundsOfFai Drops ‘DJcity Podcast’ Mix

By Marcus K. Dowling
djcity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore’s SoundsOfFai has delivered a thumping hip-hop and R&B mix for the latest DJcity Podcast. His half-hour set blends the best of peak-time club hits. SoundsOfFai has made a name for himself spinning at area hotspots like Bang Bang Nightclub, Marquee Singapore, Canvas and more. He is a member of AOS Collective and the NoCutzNoGlory DJ crew.

