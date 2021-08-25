Cancel
Schmitt touts ‘huge win’ as SCOTUS declines to block reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy

themissouritimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a lower court’s decision ordering the Biden administration to reimplement a Trump-era immigration policy — a win for Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The administration had ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which kept migrants in Mexico while awaiting a hearing to enter...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

Supreme Court Overturns Biden’s COVID-19 Eviction Ban

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the power to place a moratorium on evictions, overturning a ban that had been extended a month ago by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to slow the spread of COVID-19. The ruling came in a 6-3 decision, with the court’s three liberal justices dissenting.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Foreign Policyamericasvoice.org

ICYMI: “Supreme Court ‘Remain in Mexico’ Decision Gives Lone Trump Judge Control Over Biden’s Foreign Policy”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

SCOTUS Strikes Down CDC Eviction Moratorium

Update to CDC Announces New Eviction Moratorium, Likely To Face Challenge Before The Radicalized Republican Supreme Court. There is a legal axiom that “the wheels of justice turn slowly.” This is not always the case. Favored groups, in this case property owners and big corporations that manage apartments and other multi-family housing units, can get favored treatment in our courts.
Congress & CourtsABC News

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri and Texas Attorney Generals prevail at Supreme Court in “Remain in Mexico” Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Texas Attorney General’s Office have prevailed over the Biden Administration for a 3rd time in their lawsuit over the “Remain in Mexico” policy as the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Missouri and Texas in a 6-3 denial of the Department of Justice’s appeal for an emergency stay. The Biden Administration will now be required to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” Policy.
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
Mexico, NYNew York Post

DHS to restore ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after SCOTUS ruling

The Biden administration will move to reinstate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers while it appeals a federal court order that the program be restored. White House press secretary Jen Psaki emphasized Wednesday that while the administration opposes the policy, it was “compelled to — by law —...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

Supreme Court Allows Evictions to Resume, Blocking Biden's Temporary Ban

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who...

