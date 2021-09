Kenneth E. Foster Sr., 81, of Six Mile Run, passed away at the home of his son Shannon following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born March 1, 1940, in Six Mile Run, Bedford County, he was the son of the late Glenn and Loretta (Whitney) Foster. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vivian (Jenkins) Foster May 31, 1959. They were married for 62 years. She survives at home.