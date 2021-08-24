Cancel
Saxton, PA

Saxton community library

By LEEANN CROOKS Library Aide
 8 days ago

Stay up-to-date with all activities, crafts, programs closing and/or delays by liking us on Facebook, or visiting our website at www.saxtonlibrary.org. Our email address is books@saxtonlibrary.com. NEW BOOKS. Children: Carmela LaVigna Coyle, "Do Princesses and Super Heroes Hit the Trails?" — Join our favorite princess and her super hero companion...

Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Heritage brochures to be released soon

The release of the new Huntingdon County Heritage Guide is just around the corner, reports officials of the Huntingdon County History & Heritage Roundtable. The release of the long-awaited heritage publication is expected within the next few weeks, announced Lonnie Smith Jr., chairman of the roundtable whose members gathered recently at Isett Heritage Museum, Huntingdon, for their monthly session.
Franklin, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Franklin The Home Of The First Public Library In America

FRANKLIN (CBS) – The oldest, continuously operating public library in America is in Franklin, a town that has its own theme song! “The name of the town on the original paperwork is Exeter. Somewhere between leaving Franklin and arriving at the State House of Massachusetts in Boston, they crossed out the name Exeter and wrote in the name Franklin. So that is how we got our name, and we don’t know who did it,” says Vicki Earls, Head of Reference Services at the Franklin Public Library. While we don’t know who did it, we do know why – to impress Benjamin Franklin,...
Suffield, CTthesuffieldobserver.com

Library Activities

For more information or to register for a program, please stop by or call the library at 860-668-3896 or go online to suffield-library.org Follow us on Facebook. All programs are free. Kent Memorial Library thrived this summer as our reading programs, contests and events brought in a record number of...
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Touts “Libraries Build Strong Communities” Campaign

The following article was submitted by Karen Hansen, the Public Service Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. When it comes to games, raffles, and giveaways, the sad truth is that luck is almost never on my side. Despite following all the rules, amassing entries, or sitting through boring product demonstrations, I come up empty-handed. In fact, the one time my name got pulled out of a hat to win a prize, I had skipped out on the rest of the demonstration to eat my free sandwich peacefully in my office. And, as my lack of luck would have it, the winner needed to be present. Even recently—much to my dismay—one of my coworkers effortlessly won a small appliance and a $50 gift card in two different raffles! Somehow we’re still on good terms. But, just barely.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Huntingdon native publishes book

A former Huntingdon resident has made her writing dreams come true. Kathleen Spayd has written a book titled ‘Tis But Thee, published and illustrated by Christian Faith Publishing. Though she lives in Altoona now, Spayd is originally from Huntingdon and has always enjoyed writing. “I received a lot of positive...
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Library happenings

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time. Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5...
Broad Top City, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Historical society starts fundraising campaign

The nonprofit Broad Top Area Coal Miners Historical Society has announced the start of a major fundraising campaign to help support its relocation to the former Reality Theatre, Robertsdale, and to bankroll improvements to the facility. This summer, the society’s board agreed to relocate from its current location in the...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Check it Out: Library accepts donation of children’s books from community members

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., recently was the recipient of LGBTQ+ children’s books donated by community members. The effort was spearheaded by local artists Brian Spies and Crystal Raines of the Pajama Factory, who wanted to show their support to the Library after a controversy over a Pride Month book display in June. Spies and Raines worked with AIDS Resource, which served as a collection site for the books.
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- At The Library

Come see the continued improvements at your Seymour Community Library (SCL). We have four new computer desks and an ADA compliant table for wheelchair usage and the vision impaired. The computer with the book catalog will share the ADA table, most likely. The old computer tables have been moved into...
Jefferson County, OHheraldstaronline.com

Partnering with the library

The Sycamore Youth Center will be partnering with the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County this year for its after-school program as library representatives will be teaching a storytime, crafts and genealogy class each week on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. each week. Sarita Asawa, Erika Grubbs, Brea Hosenfeld, Misty Teasdale, Jamie Romanyak and Jennifer Cesta will be co-teaching the class for elementary students, who will make crafts, have a story time and learn how to research their family history this semester. To sign up a child for this or on of the other 49 free classes, go to www.sycamorecenter.com/classes. Questions can be directed by text or calling Bobbyjon Bauman, center director, at (740) 409-2986. With Bauman, right, are library representatives, from left, Hosenfeld, Asawa and Teasdale.
Glen Carbon, ILtheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: With a little help from our (library) friends

The Friends of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library will be holding its annual book sale starting next Thursday, Aug. 26. Of course, everyone loves a book sale, but these events allow us to make purchases that we may not otherwise be able to afford at the library. In addition, many libraries have their own Friends of the Library, which is often a charitable organization that focuses on supporting and advocating for their sponsor library. While Glen Carbon’s is officially called the Friends of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, other groups may go by different titles, such as the Edwardsville Library Friends (ELF). What’s important about all of these groups is that they use the community’s support to sponsor programs and projects within the library.
Aurora, NYeastaurorabee.com

PUBLIC LIBRARY

Aurora Public Library550 Main St.716-652-4440LIBRARY HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Unwind and Design: Autumn book page wreath take-home kit Adults and children 17 and older are invited to make a decorative autumnal wreath with a takehome kit. Included is a 10-inch wreath form, book […]
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library awarded large grant for community archiving project

A press release from Tacoma Public Library. Tacoma Public Library (TPL) has received a grant award for nearly $250K from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), an independent federal government agency, for a wide-ranging, two-year community archiving project that will bring community members and organizations together in a fully participatory process to broaden representation in TPL’s Northwest Room’s collection.

