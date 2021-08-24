Saxton community library

The following article was submitted by Karen Hansen, the Public Service Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. When it comes to games, raffles, and giveaways, the sad truth is that luck is almost never on my side. Despite following all the rules, amassing entries, or sitting through boring product demonstrations, I come up empty-handed. In fact, the one time my name got pulled out of a hat to win a prize, I had skipped out on the rest of the demonstration to eat my free sandwich peacefully in my office. And, as my lack of luck would have it, the winner needed to be present. Even recently—much to my dismay—one of my coworkers effortlessly won a small appliance and a $50 gift card in two different raffles! Somehow we’re still on good terms. But, just barely.