Saxton community library

The Sycamore Youth Center will be partnering with the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County this year for its after-school program as library representatives will be teaching a storytime, crafts and genealogy class each week on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. each week. Sarita Asawa, Erika Grubbs, Brea Hosenfeld, Misty Teasdale, Jamie Romanyak and Jennifer Cesta will be co-teaching the class for elementary students, who will make crafts, have a story time and learn how to research their family history this semester. To sign up a child for this or on of the other 49 free classes, go to www.sycamorecenter.com/classes. Questions can be directed by text or calling Bobbyjon Bauman, center director, at (740) 409-2986. With Bauman, right, are library representatives, from left, Hosenfeld, Asawa and Teasdale.
