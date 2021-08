The Rangers announced that right-hander Buck Farmer has been signed to a minor league deal. Farmer will report to Triple-A Round Rock. After being released by the Tigers earlier this week, Farmer will move on to the second organization of his nine-year professional career. Farmer was a fifth-round pick for Detroit in the 2013 draft, and he made his big league debut the very next season, beginning an eight-season run in the Tigers’ bullpen (with a few appearances as a starting pitcher). While Farmer’s career 5.33 ERA over 320 2/3 innings isn’t impressive, it isn’t entirely indicative of a player who has been at times been a very valuable multi-inning workhorse out of the pen.