Town Treasurer, Part-time Position

 12 days ago

The Town of Crestone is soliciting resumes from persons desiring to fulfill the appointment of Town Treasurer. This position will be responsible for reconciling the town bank accounts once a month, providing additional oversight of Town financial statements, and making recommendations to the Town Administrator to assure the town is managing its finances prudently and in accordance with laws of the State of Colorado and the best practices recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association. Desired experience, skills, and education include post-high school accounting and financial management education, former experience in an accounting and/or financial oversight position, former experience and knowledge of proper internal controls, ability to reconcile bank accounts accurately, ability to detect possible mistakes or other issues that need to be resolved. To work under the supervision of the Town Administrator and in cooperation with the Town Bookkeeper.

