Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Broncos nutrition guru says get vaccinated as he endures long hospital stay because of COVID-19

By Jessica Seaman
Fort Morgan Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Broncos fitness and nutrition guru Bill Phillips’ message for Coloradans is to the point: Get vaccinated against COVID-19. “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody,” said Phillips, who worked as the performance nutrition and supplementation expert for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s during their Super Bowl championships and is the author of Body-for-LIFE.

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nutrition#Guru#American Football#Coloradans#The Denver Broncos#Covid#Centura Health#St Anthony S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

BKFC champion Luis Palomino hospitalized with COVID-19, urges everyone to ‘get vaccinated’ after he was against it

BKFC champion Luis Palomino has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after battling a variety of issues for the past two weeks. The former Bellator and World Series of Fighting veteran offered an update from his hospital bed along with a message on his Instagram describing the problems he’s been having since first being infected with the deadly disease.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City hospitals say resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine is decreasing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fewer adults are opposed to getting the shot, according to a new survey. Kansas City health officials say new mandates are a big reason for the change. When COVID-19 vaccines first became available people couldn't get it fast enough. Then the urgency dropped off. In Kansas City, most communities still have less than half of eligible adults vaccinated. But resistance to the vaccine is decreasing.
Public HealthWMUR.com

With the number of COVID-19 cases staying high, should vaccinated people consider getting tested for COVID-19 more frequently?

With the number of COVID-19 cases staying high, should vaccinated people consider getting tested for COVID-19 more frequently?. "I think we should use the tests the way they were intended to and validated: testing when individuals have symptoms. With the delta variant, mild symptoms like headache, runny nose and sore throat are more common, so I think individuals could be more vigilant about mild symptoms and reaching out to their health care provider about testing, even if they're only experiencing mild symptoms."
Public HealthPopular Science

People who had COVID should still get vaccinated, according to the CDC

Vaccinated Americans will once again be able to visit Canada, but the US is keeping its side of the border locked as Delta continues to drive up new cases, especially in the South. Meanwhile, it’s becoming evident kids can get long COVID, too, and some Americans are taking it upon themselves to get unauthorized booster shots.
Public HealthDenver Channel

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...
Health Servicescontagionlive.com

Short COVID-19 Hospitals Stays May Results in Long-Term Health and Financial Impacts

One of the major risk factors was a lack of follow-up healthcare services. A recent study conducted by investigators from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which is a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has found that even a short stay in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection can results in long-term health and financial impacts for patients.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Long COVID, big bills: grim legacy of even short hospital stays

When COVID-19 patients are discharged from the hospital, most are far from being well—even if their hospital stay was fairly short. That's among the initial findings of a study that followed Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic's "third wave"—the fall of 2020 through early 2021. Researchers found that of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy