Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Save up to 70% on furniture and home essentials at the Overstock End of Summer Sale

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The end of summer can be pretty bittersweet, what with beautiful 80-degree days dwindling and long work days rearing back up. Thanks to Overstock, though, it’s a time to celebrate, too! After all, each and every year, the discount online retailer hosts its End of Summer Sale and, good news, it’s officially here!

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#The End Of Summer#Essentials#Reviewed#Porch Den#Nuloom Vintage Medieval#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Turns Wasted Space Under Your Cabinet Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale for $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between stacking, revolving, and rolling organizers, there are countless ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen. But even the most organized among us have gazed into our cabinets or pantries and wished for just a smidge more space. Here’s the good news: You probably have more room available than you think. Vertical space is one of the most underutilized areas in any kitchen, and while the empty gap below a cabinet shelf may not be large enough for additional shelving, there’s probably enough space to fit this sleek hanging CupboardStore storage set from Joseph Joseph. Measuring in at just 4 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 13 inches wide, the savvy storage set offers nearly three quarts of bonus space for dry goods, putting to use an area that would otherwise be considered dead space. And get this — right now it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $20!
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Give Your Space a Fall Refresh with These Stylish Finds from Overstock’s Epic Labor Day Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Labor Day right around the corner, we’re gearing up for summer’s last hurrah and celebrating the change of seasons the best way we know how: by looking ahead and getting a head start on fall updates during Overstock’s Labor Day Clearance Sale. The perfect opportunity to stock up on everything for the home, this year’s sale runs from August 24 to September 13 with thousands of items on sale across every (yes, every) category and free shipping. So what kind of deals can you expect from this year’s sale? Look for decor and accessories starting at $19, rugs starting at $25, kitchen and dining furniture starting at $89, and living room furniture starting at $125, to name just a few. Whether you’re looking for a few fun pieces to switch things up or are in the market for a total design overhaul, this sale has everything you could need — and that’s why we went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to help inspire your next project. Happy shopping!
Posted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Hundreds on Furniture at Inside Weather’s Labor Day Sale

Forget Christmas Creep, we’re currently experiencing Labor Day Sale Creep, as American-made, direct-to-consumer furniture brand Inside Weather is currently throwing a sitewide sale for the holiday that’s three weeks away. Of course, since prices on their customizable armchairs, sofas, office furniture and more are up to 20% off, we’ll let it slide.
CNN

Labor Day sales are on the way — here are 10 you can shop now

The biggest sale to end off summer and usher in fall is fast approaching, with a variety of savings on home goods, tech gadgets, apparel, accessories, beauty products and more expected to be included. But for some brands, the Labor Day deals have started early. Right now several popular retailers...
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Save big on a mattress from Saatva during this summer sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Saatva, which makes one of our readers' favorite mattresses, is having a massive Black Friday in August sale with up to $450 off its top-selling mattresses. The sale is only on for three days, however, ending Thursday, August 12. So, if you've been looking to sleep better and upgrade your mattress, or furnish the bed in a new room, don't miss out on this incredible deal.
Rome, NYWKTV

Furniture, appliances from The Beeches motel for sale

ROME, N.Y. – The Beeches is holding a sale to get rid of items that are in the motel as Nascentia Health begins to move into the complex. Some of the items for sale include: matching bed sets, desks, tables, chairs, armoires, mirrors, lamps sheets, blankets, microwaves, mini refrigerators, electronics, radios, TVs, dishes and more.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Made In's End-of-Summer Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. For its End-of-Summer sale, Made In has discounted a number of essential items by 20 percent with code SUMMER20 until 8/8.
ShoppingCNET

Get up to 60% on tools and furniture with these home improvement offers

The summer months have always been a popular time for home renovations. Whether you're mending the wear and tear of a year at home or making improvements to a new house, take advantage of these home improvement sales. Get to work on those DIY projects with savings up to 60% off selected categories when you shop at Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's and Ace Hardware.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

Get Rubbermaid and Pyrex food storage containers at Amazon for less than $35 each

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're gearing up for back-to-school meal planning or just trying to savor all the last meals of summer, food storage containers are the key to keeping things fresher, longer. Luckily, two top-rated sets are on sale at Amazon right now—and they're two of our favorites.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Reinvent your home with MADE.COM summer clearance sale and free delivery

It’s hard to think there was once a time when we didn’t know what the interior of most other people’s homes looked like. Now, thanks to Zoom, Instagram and endless Face Times, we know that our boss is the no fuss minimalist type, that our favourite TV presenter is all about animal print, and that our cousin in New Zealand cannot get enough of shell-themed embellishment.
ShoppingT3.com

Save up to £100 with this huge Therabody 'BACK TO SCHOOL' Sale

Looking for a back to school deal that will help you ease up a bit? Look no further than these Theragun deals from tech wellness leading brand Therabody. The sale sees prices slashed by up to £100 and includes most of the massage guns and vibrating foam rollers the company has to offer.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Save big on a Nectar mattress for Labor Day—and get almost $400 in free bedding, too

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dreaming of better sleep? Mattress brand Nectar is running a Labor Day Sale to help you catch more zzz’s so you can spend the holiday weekend resting and recharging with massive discounts on one of our favorite mattresses. You can even get your hands on freebies like pillows and bedding on top of the markdowns. If you’re looking to up your sleep game, this deal is just about as good as it gets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy