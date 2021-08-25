Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus: Disney, Royal Caribbean to require proof of vaccination

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
Taking a cruise is going to require proof of vaccination on the Disney and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

On Tuesday, both companies said they will require U.S. travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before allowing them to board their ships, the Miami Herald reported.

According to its website, Disney Cruise Line will require proof of vaccination for passengers ages 12 and over beginning Sept. 3. For guests younger than 12, Disney is requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR test between five days and 24 hours before setting sail. Passengers will be required to upload their results to the Safe Passage by Inspire website, Disney said in a statement.

“They will also be required to undergo a second PCR COVID-19 test administered by Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal prior to boarding,” Disney said.

Disney’s next scheduled next trip will depart from PortMiami in October, the Herald reported.

The Disney Fantasy will resume sailing beginning Sept. 11, according to Disney’s news release. Four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida, will be available to book beginning Wednesday.

In a news release, Royal Caribbean said it is requiring vaccination for travelers ages 12 and over beginning Sept. 1. For passengers ages 11 and under, a COVID-19 PCR test is required, depending on the length of the cruise, the company said. The cruise line’s next scheduled trip is from Port Miami in October and Port Everglades in November, according to the Herald.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in April prohibiting businesses, including cruise lines, from requiring proof of vaccination, the Herald reported. That order was challenged in court by Norwegian Cruise Line, and a federal judge ruled against the governor, the Herald reported.

DeSantis has filed an appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the newspaper reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

