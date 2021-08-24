Cancel
High Point, NC

NC woman charged with murder after leaving cerebral palsy patient in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing second-degree murder charges after police said she left a woman with cerebral palsy in a hot car for five hours, leading to the patient’s death two weeks later.

Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, was charged Monday in the death of the 21-year-old Jamestown woman, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

According to a news release from the High Point Police Department, the woman was left in the car on Aug. 10. She was brought to a hospital in High Point with a temperature of 110 degrees and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, WXII reported.

The High Point Police Department’s special victims unit investigated the woman’s death and determined she was left in the vehicle, which did not have air conditioning, according to the News & Record. Investigators said that excessive heat and humidity contributed to the victim’s death, the newspaper reported.

Askew is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail, WGHP reported. Bail was set at $200,000.

©2021 Cox Media Group

