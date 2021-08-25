Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4BfP_0bbwgpfq00
Hawaii Volcano This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of the Kilauea volcano south of Honolulu. Geologists on Tuesday, Aug. 24 said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at the volcano, though it is not erupting. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) (Drew Downs)

HONOLULU — (AP) — Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting.

The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less than magnitude 1.

At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea's caldera, the observatory said. There's been no evidence of lava at the surface.

The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952.

In 2018, about 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the final year of an eruption that lasted more than three decades.

Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Volcano, HI
City
Kilauea, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WGAU

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative test at restaurants

HONOLULU — (AP) — Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday. The move comes after the highly contagious delta...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

CALIPATRIA, Calif. — (AP) — Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large containers of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The containers connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it's lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region.
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California moves slowly on water projects amid drought

SITES, Calif. — (AP) — In 2014, in the middle of a severe drought that would test California's complex water storage system like never before, voters told the state to borrow $7.5 billion and use part of it to build projects to stockpile more water. Seven years later, that drought...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Experts reiterate safety of Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. government advisers on Monday reiterated that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for people 16 and older. The vaccine was the first to win full approval in the U.S. for that age group last week. It also remains available for emergency use by 12- to 15-year-olds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy