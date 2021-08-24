Cancel
Foreign Policy

Q-and-A with Sen. Grassley on Afghanistan

carrollspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: What’s the State Department telling Americans who are in Afghanistan?. A: Throughout the last week, Iowans have contacted my office about loved ones stuck in Afghanistan. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has created a perilous situation for thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped allied operations in Afghanistan over the last two decades. The U.S. State Department has issued an advisory with guidance for Americans as the security situation continues to unfold. The U.S. only has control of the airport in Kabul and is unable to guarantee safe passage to the airport. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter in place. U.S. citizens who are seeking assistance to depart Afghanistan should complete the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in the group. Fill out the form only once, as soon as possible. Once completed, the online form will be used to notify Americans by email when a departure option is available. In an emergency, the U.S. State Department is advising Americans to call 1-888-407-4747 (U.S./Canada) or 1-202-501-4444 overseas.

