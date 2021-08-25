One area prep football game canceled; FNN broadcasts on hold

Piedmont head coach Steve Smith chats with the game officials before the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

One week into the high school football season, the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant surge has scored tackles for loss from the team and media sides.

Friday’s Lincoln-Sylacauga game has been canceled because of rising COVID cases, and the FNN Network won’t resume live game coverage until Sept. 27 as Jacobs Media Services LLC owners Jim and Laura Jacobs and son Jake fight the virus.

None of the Jacobs family members are hospitalized. They have isolated and are taking antiviral medications.

“This ain’t the flu,” Jim Jacobs said in a telephone interview. “As a person who was vehemently against getting vaccinated, I was wrong.”

The delta variant surge started in late July and rapidly worsened across the country, especially in the southern states, where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low. Regional Medical Center’s most recent update, covering the week of Aug. 23, reported 50 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 13 in the intensive care unit and eight of those on ventilators.

The hospital has opened three COVID units.

Virologists have described the delta variant, a mutation of COVID-19, as much more transmissible and potentially more lethal, especially for non-vaccinated individuals. Of the 50 patients RMC reported, four were vaccinated.

None of the patients in ICU had been vaccinated.

The rapid onset and worsening of the current surge came just as high school football teams were gearing up to start practice.

The 2020 high school football season in Alabama went off remarkably well amid the pandemic, with more than 90 percent of games going off as scheduled, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association statistics. All AHSAA-sponsored sports played through to completion during the 2020-21 school year.

However, the pandemic’s first surges in the United States came months earlier in 2020, forcing a shutdown of spring sports. There were months to prepare for the 2020 fall sports season.

The delta variant surge came as the pandemic appeared to have receded. School systems officials were gearing up for a more normal school year. High school football players returned to regular school after going virtual a year ago to minimize their exposure.

“A lot of people maybe have underestimated the impact of a virtual option of school last year and what it had on teams being able to successfully complete the year,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said last week, when asked to address his concerns about the current surge.

Smith said about 75 percent of his players did school virtually, from home, during the 2020 season. They came to campus for workouts and practice.

Smith was and remains an outspoken advocate for pushing forward with sensible precautions amid the pandemic. He prefers a normal school experience but acknowledges that the virtual option “probably saved a lot of people’s seasons” a year ago.

More players in school across the state could mean more COVID problems in sports.

“With the mandate from the top, as far as the state level, that we’re going to try to push on and try to have normal school, and local systems saying we’re going to push on and have normal school, I think you may see more people missing time,” he said.

The AHSAA has disallowed COVID forfeits for the 2021 season. Teams that forfeit must pay fines determined on a case-by-case basis.

Fines could incentivize a brinkmanship game among teams with COVID problems. No school wants to be the one to initiate the forfeit and pay the fine.

That reality could be out of step with the delta variant surge, which is impacting younger people. RMC reported the age range of current COVID patients between 19 and 92.

“Everybody has the intention that we’re going to push on and get back to normal,” Smith said. “With what we’ve seen lately, at least what’s been presented to us, it seems like this delta variant of COVID is a little bit more intense at this point in the season, in August, than what we were facing last year.”

As for the media side, FNN has established a brand for live game broadcasts. The network also does a weekly live coaches’ show from Struts in Oxford on Tuesdays.

None of that occurred last week, which saw a mix of regular-season games and jamborees for area teams.

Starting after the state softball tournament in May, the Jacobs undertook a major project of fixing and upgrading technology in their broadcasting trailer. Work delays, including one contractor battling COVID, put them behind schedule and forced them to scratch broadcasts last week.

Jacobs family members learned of positive COVID tests Friday, beginning their two-week quarantine.

“You don’t really know how you’re doing with this stuff,” Jim said. “That’s part of the problem. You’ve just got to live it day to day and try to take your medicine, rest as much as you can and definitely stay hydrated.”

Laura manages the administrative end. Jim and Jake work in the trailer during game broadcasts. Jim hosts the Tuesday coaches’ show, with Jake working the board and cameras.

FNN plans to resume game broadcasts with the Lincoln-Munford game on Sept. 24. Jim Jacobs said the network plans to make up missed broadcasts by convincing affected teams to move games scheduled later in the season to Thursdays or Saturdays.

As for when FNN will resume Tuesday coaches’ shows, it depends on what doctors say.

“It will return as soon as myself and Jake are medically cleared to go back and interact with people at Struts, where we feel safe about bringing in players and coaches and be able to be around people,” Jim Jacobs said. “I will not do that until I’m confident that we’re all well.”