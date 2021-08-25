Cancel
Barrow County, GA

BOC greenlights SPLOST referendum for November

By Scott Thompson sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com
 6 days ago

Barrow County voters will decide this fall whether to continue the countywide 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax for another six years once the current one expires. The county board of commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 24, to call the referendum and place it on the Nov. 2 ballot. If approved, the tax is projected to generate another $120.8 million over the six-year period, which will go toward various capital-improvement projects in the unincorporated portions of the county and within the county’s municipalities’ corporate limits. The county and the City of Winder, representing the municipalities, also have agreed to an intergovernmental agreement, approved by the BOC and the Winder City Council, that allows for a six-year collection period for “SPLOST 2023” — rather than the five-year period for SPLOST 2018 — and for the entities to collect more than the projected $120.8 million to be listed in the referendum if collections exceed that mark within the six-year frame.

