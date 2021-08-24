Bain Capital to create ESG hedge fund

This month’s edition kicks off with the big news that Vanguard has apparently decided that direct indexing is the future, making its first-ever external acquisition of direct indexing platform JustInvest after an initial pilot program with RIAs quickly brought in more than $1 billion of AUM. Of course, the reality is that if Vanguard is going to put its full scale of resources behind JustInvest and distribute the direct indexing offering to its $3 trillion of assets with financial intermediaries, then it may cause direct indexing to become the future, even if it wasn’t going to be already. On the other hand, with Vanguard deciding to break the mold and acquire externally in an apparent move to quickly catch up, it appears that even Vanguard sees both momentum in direct indexing … and an apparent threat to its own core business of index mutual funds and ETFs that it wishes to head off at the pass?