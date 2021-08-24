Cancel
Bain Capital to create ESG hedge fund

By Bloomberg News
InvestmentNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-short strategy launching by October to focus on global consumer, tech, financial and healthcare stocks with $1 billion or more. Bain Capital is starting a hedge fund to bet on and against companies based on sustainable investing criteria as part of the alternative asset manager’s roughly $3 billion public equities business.

