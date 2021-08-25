Cancel
NFL

Bills defensive ends impress Hall of Famer Bruce Smith heading into the 2021 season

By Dante Lasting
the buffalo bills
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce is loose…at Bills practice. Bruce Smith has been in Orchard Park since Monday sitting in on team meetings and giving advice to the younger pass rushers. He was out on the practice field on Tuesday and is impressed with the team as a whole. "From my perspective, I see...

