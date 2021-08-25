Cadillac Will Compete In IMSA And Le Mans With Hybrid Race Car In 2023

Ford makes supercars? Considering how much attention the truck and SUV end of the company’s lineup gets, you’d be forgiven for not knowing the Detroit automaker’s storied racing history. It all began in 1964 when Ford created the GT, a sleek and powerful race car designed to take on the European titans at Le Mans. The car won the famed race four times in a row, from 1966 to ’69, then an updated GT won the race again in 2016. Ford has produced two road-legal versions of the GT since 2005, but now your chance to own a piece of that racing heritage is coming to an end: Ford will stop manufacturing the GT after 2022. Even so, the car is going out with a bang, as Ford just announced the upcoming 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition. It’s an homage to the original ’64 GT that started it all.