Cadillac Will Compete In IMSA And Le Mans With Hybrid Race Car In 2023

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac will compete at the top level of endurance racing with the LMDh-V.R prototype which will vie for overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in IMSA. Competing against the likes of Porsche, the car will have its work cut out for it. Cadillac has experienced recent success in IMSA competition with its DPi-V.R that has earned 19 wins and 16 poles in its 41 races as well as two championship titles.

#Car Racing#Imsa#Race Car#Imsa#Gm Design#Daytona
CarsMotorAuthority

Jeep 6x6, Lamborghini Miura, 2022 Subaru WRX: The Week In Reverse

Jay Leno drove a Jeep 6x6, a Lamborghini Miura sold, and the 2022 Subaru WRX received a reveal date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Jay Leno climbed behind the wheel of a Jeep 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The massive Jeep dwarfs the other vehicles in Leno's garage, partly because it's fitted with the available 40-inch wheel option. Pricing for this monster starts at $150,000.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Corvette C8 Sets New Unofficial Quarter-Mile Record Tuner Claims

Extreme Turbo Systems has been at the forefront of wringing more power out of the Chevy Corvette C8. It’s difficult to tune, though that hasn’t stopped the company, and others, from trying – and succeeding. The company even helped Emelia Hartford achieve the record-stunning 9.90-second quarter-mile run in her Corvette, though the tuner has unofficially beaten her time, according to a new video posted to the company’s YouTube channel.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Le Mans Race Cars Will Run on Fuel Made From Wine Residue Starting in 2022

In a particularly French move, the byproducts of winemaking will be turned into bioethanol to power Le Mans racers. As The Drive's token European, I obviously like to talk a big game about our wine and baguette-filled lifestyles while tootling 'round in my tiny French car. It's immensely satisfying to the stereotype, then, that starting next year, Le Mans is going to be powered by wine. I don't mean a shift from kegs of Warsteiner in Beausejour campsite—the actual car fuel is going to be made from the bioethanol byproducts of winemaking.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible Heads To Auction

The Cadillac Eldorado was first introduced for the 1952 model year, as a celebration of the Cadillac’s fiftieth anniversary. The name Eldorado was a contraction of El Dorado, the mythical lost city of gold in South America. The Cadillac Eldorado was completely redesigned for the 1957 model year, with a...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
CarsPosted by
Mens Journal

Ford’s Newest GT Is a Modern Supercar That Reimagines the 1964 Original

Ford makes supercars? Considering how much attention the truck and SUV end of the company’s lineup gets, you’d be forgiven for not knowing the Detroit automaker’s storied racing history. It all began in 1964 when Ford created the GT, a sleek and powerful race car designed to take on the European titans at Le Mans. The car won the famed race four times in a row, from 1966 to ’69, then an updated GT won the race again in 2016. Ford has produced two road-legal versions of the GT since 2005, but now your chance to own a piece of that racing heritage is coming to an end: Ford will stop manufacturing the GT after 2022. Even so, the car is going out with a bang, as Ford just announced the upcoming 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition. It’s an homage to the original ’64 GT that started it all.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

GT3-based cars to race at Le Mans from 2024

Le Mans’ GT category will switch to GT3-based cars in 2024, organisers have confirmed, as they plan for a cheaper generation of machines. The current GTE cars will continue racing until the end of 2023, when the World Endurance Championship will adopt the new format. It will enable manufacturers to...
CarsLegit Reviews

Awesome Ferrari Testa Rossa J Is A Small Electric Ferrari

One glance at the photo and the red Ferrari replica driven by the young girl looks like a toy. However, it’s an official Ferrari product made by The Little Car Company based on the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Only 250 units will be made, and while pricing is unannounced, you can bet it’s extremely expensive.
CarsRoad & Track

Brabham's BT63 Concept Is a Wild-Looking GT2 Racer

Brabham Automotive, one of the most dominant performers in F1 history, is expanding its motorsport reach. Based on the same platform as the road-going Brabham GT62R, the all-new GT63 GT2 Concept is a pure race car designed specifically for the 2022 season of the Fanatec GT2 European Series. Like all...
CarsAutoblog

Watch as 2022 Audi RS 3 is crowned compact king of the Nurburgring

Audi's latest RS 3 hasn't landed in showrooms yet, but it has already started winning medals. It set a new record on the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife track in Germany by shaving about five seconds from the previous record. Powered by a sonorous 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, the 2022 RS 3 lapped...
CarsMotorAuthority

Bruce Canepa drives a Porsche 917K on the street

An original Porsche 917K is so valuable today that most owners won't risk driving them on a closed track, let alone on the street. Yet that's exactly what former racing driver and current collector-car dealer Bruce Canepa did recently, taking his recently restored 917K for a drive on California roads.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brabham Is Back With The Hardcore BT63 GT2 Racer

It has been over three years since Australian specialized supercar manufacturer Brabham blessed the world with the brutal BT62. This machine was built to compete with high-end machinery such as the McLaren Senna, with 700 horsepower and 492 lb-ft of torque from its naturally-aspirated 5.4-liter V8 engine on tap. Brabham Automotive was founded by former Formula 1 racer and Le Mans 24 Hours winner David Brabham, so going fast is in this company's DNA. After the release of the track-only BT62, the company then launched the road-going BT62 Competition, and later the even friendlier BT62R. The company has now returned to its roots with the hardcore BT63 GT2 Concept Race Car, aiming to compete in the 2022 European GT2 Championship.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M4 GT3, i4, iX and more coming to 2021 Monterey Car Week

After a two hiatus, the famous Monterey Car Week returns this month. While no BMW concept car will be present at Pebble Beach this year, there will be a series of North American premieres to delight the BMW community. On Saturday, August 14th, the Legends of The Autobahn will host several new production models, including the new BMW M5 CS, ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, i4 and iX. BMW will also host the world premieres of the all-new M4 Competition Convertible and the first M3 and M4 models with xDrive all-wheel drive.
CarsCarscoops

The Acura NSX Will Continue To Race Through 2024 Thanks To New GT3 Evo22

Just when we thought we could take a break reporting on the sad demise of the Honda/Acura NSX, they go and announce a new one. Sorta. Granted, assuming you don’t represent a top-flight race team, you won’t be able to go out and buy one, but the announcement of the NSX GT3 Evo22 promises we’ll see Acura’s supercar on tracks until at least 2024.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

First Look: Porsche’s New, Ultra-Limited 691 HP GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Race Car Is Coming to the US

Porsche has built some fabulous 911 variants—the most formidable being the 911 GT2 RS. Powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six, it makes 691 hp delivered to just the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox famously known as the PDK (Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe). While it’s difficult to imagine improving on such a design, that’s precisely the job of Porsche Motorsport. And in collaboration with Manthey-Racing GmbH, it has done just that with the reveal of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. The new release is not a street-legal model but intended expressly for track days and circuit racing. Named in honor of...
MotorsportsMotorTrend Magazine

Chevy Corvette C8 vs. C8.R: How the Race Car Headed to Le Mans is Different

Road cars and their endurance racing counterparts may look alike, sometimes sharing body panels, headlights, and even engine architecture, but in general, the stripped out, lightened race cars you see competing at Le Mans and elsewhere are nothing like the vehicles you can go out and buy. But Chevy says its Corvette C8.R, which is finally making its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut at the 2021 race, shares more parts with its production equivalent than any other Corvette race car to date. Though that may be true, the list of changes from road car to race car is still extensive. Let's go over some of the biggest differences between the regular Corvette and the Corvette C8.R that races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and will be contesting in the LM GTE Pro division at the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans.

