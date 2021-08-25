Cadillac Will Compete In IMSA And Le Mans With Hybrid Race Car In 2023
Cadillac will compete at the top level of endurance racing with the LMDh-V.R prototype which will vie for overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in IMSA. Competing against the likes of Porsche, the car will have its work cut out for it. Cadillac has experienced recent success in IMSA competition with its DPi-V.R that has earned 19 wins and 16 poles in its 41 races as well as two championship titles.www.carscoops.com
