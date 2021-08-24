Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

WSU strengthens COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

By WILLIAM L. SPENCE Lewiston Tribune
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 protocols at Washington State University are being tweaked once again, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine Monday. The move means students will no longer be eligible for personal or philosophical exemptions to the school’s vaccine mandate. Those who previously received such exemptions will have 45 days to get vaccinated, or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Wsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy