Willow Tree Recalls More Than 50,000 Pounds Of Chicken Salad, Dips

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Attleboro-based Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of chicken salad and dips because there could be plastic particles in the food, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The following ready to eat products are subject to recall:

• 5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

• 5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

• 5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

• 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

• 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

• 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

• 7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

• 10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

The products bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled products have been shipped to retail and wholesale locations across New England and New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.