House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade. (Aug. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/27752486bd624c5597c6083152c4426b.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House on Tuesday passed, 219-212, along party lines a bill to reinstate a core section of the Voting Rights Act — a direct rebuke to state laws the bill’s supporters say have restricted voting rights. The bill, named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, […] The post U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & Courtswabcradio.com

House Democrats Pass a $3.5 Trillion Dollar Budget Blueprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and muscled President Joe Biden’s $3.5 multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle. President Biden praised Tuesday’s 220-to-212 vote as a step toward “truly investing in the American people.”. A band of moderate lawmakers had been threatening to withhold their...
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas House Passes Restrictive Voting Bill That Caused Dem Walkout

The Texas House passed a bill that will restrict voting access across the state Friday, with 80 in favor and 41 against. The bill heads now to the state Senate, where it is expected to pass, though some senators may attempt to add amendments before the legislation goes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The controversial bill caused Democratic representatives to flee the state for Washington, D.C., in order to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum for two back-to-back legislative sessions. That 38-day walkout ended late last week when several Democrats returned to Austin, citing the need to respond to Texas’ recent massive surge in coronavirus cases. Republican legislators originally drafted the bill in response to lies about the integrity of the 2020 election.
Congress & Courtswillmarradio.com

Fischbach rips voting rights bill passed in U.S. House

(Washington DC-) The U.S. House has passed a bill they say will protect voting rights. The bill was crafted to combat what democrats believe are a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. HR 4 is named for John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died in 2020. Democrats say the bill would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been weakened by a pair of Supreme Court rulings over the course of the last decade. It's supporters say it would make it more difficult for states to restrict future voting access. The bill passed along party lines 219 to 212, and faces a tough time in the Senate.
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

House passes John Lewis voting rights bill on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

Breaking: House Passes Rule To Advance Infrastructure Bills And HR 4, The Joh R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Breaking: House Passes Rule To Advance Infrastructure Bills And HR 4, The Joh R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a boss. Never doubt her. The House voted 220-212 on a rule that approves the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, sets a vote on infrastructure legislation for September 27, and a vote later today on voting rights legislation.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Bill Passes House Approval, Could Strengthen Laws Depending on Congress' Support

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping voting rights bill aimed at protecting the right of every citizen in the United States to vote. The bill, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, outlined a new formula that can be used by the Justice Department to determine whether states and local jurisdictions have discriminatory voting patterns.
Presidential Electionphilasun.com

Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

ABOVE PHOTO: From left, Transformative Justice Coalition President and Founder Barbara Arnwine, accompanied by the brothers of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Henry Lewis and Samuel Lewis, Democratic Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds from Missouri City, the niece of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Angela Lewis Warren, and Rainbow Push Coalition National Field Director Bishop Tavis Grant II, speaks during a voting rights rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A year after his passing, the brothers and niece of the late Congressman John Lewis join Barbara Arnwine with the Transformative Justice Coalition and others to demand Congress and President Joe Biden do whatever it takes to pass the For the People Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Congress & Courts104.1 WIKY

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation to try...

