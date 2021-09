State Senator Cris Dush has been named to replace the embattled State Senator who has been pushing former President Trump’s false claims that he won the State last year. State Senator Doug Mastriano had ordered four heavily Democratic Counties to hand over voting machines and other materials for a so-called “audit” like happened in the State of Arizona. Mastriano, who chartered buses for rioters and was caught on film participating in the January 6th insurrection, threatened subpoenas for Counties who refused to turn them over.