U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) led a letter to President Biden urging a reversal of his decision to call upon the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices. Sen. Inhofe and his colleagues made it clear that the best and most effective way to reduce the cost of gasoline at the pump is to unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy.