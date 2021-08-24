Cancel
Mckean County, PA

Mosquito spraying this week

Bradford Era
 8 days ago

The McKean County Mosquito Control Program will be conducting a truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation in Annin Township, Keating Township, Otto Township, Eldred Township, Liberty Township Port Allegany Borough and Eldred Borough, McKean County. Residential and recreational areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes using Aqua Duet at 0.66 oz/acre, Duet at 0.64 oz/acre or Delta Guard at 0.0045lb/acre. Due to the high level of adult nuisance mosquito activity, control work began late Monday evening and will continue through Sunday. Weather conditions, surveillance data, and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. The staging area for spraying is Eldred Memorial Park.

