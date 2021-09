Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library! We’re excited to announce that our fall programming resumes next Friday! As usual, we have lots of activities planned for all ages this semester, and you can pick up our newsletter at the front desk, which we’ve changed up a bit this time. Instead of releasing updates on a monthly basis, the information for all of our events from September through December will be in one big issue. We hope this will make it easier for everyone to mark their calendars with all of the events they would like to attend, so be sure to stop by and grab a copy so you can see what there is to look forward to.