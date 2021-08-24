Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

City OKs kiosk

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
EAU CLAIRE — A business group will install an artistic wooden kiosk in Phoenix Park that will display information to help visitors find their way around downtown and learn about upcoming events.

On Tuesday the City Council voted 10-0 — Councilman Andrew Werthmann was the lone absence — to allow the North Barstow/Medical Business Improvement District to put the kiosk in the park.

“The kiosk has been something the North Barstow BID has been wanting to do for quite some time,” city Economic Development Manager Aaron White said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The business group, which funds downtown enhancement projects via a self-imposed special assessment on its members, has already budgeted for the project, White said.

The location approved by the city is at the north end of the Haymarket Plaza bridge at a spot currently occupied by a raised flower bed with a few rose bushes in it.

Councilman Jeremy Gragert asked if the kiosk will be on a raised platform or flush with the pavers that surround the planter already there.

White replied that the planter will be removed and replaced with a concrete pad that is flush with the surrounding walkway, putting the kiosk on even ground and making it fully ADA-compliant.

The kiosk will have large interactive touchscreens on two of its sides with the third being occupied with a regular bulletin board.

When people are not touching the digital screens to look up directions to downtown attractions or information on upcoming events, those monitors will automatically show a rotating selection of still images. White likened the kiosk’s screens to wayfinding displays found in shopping malls and at public transit stations.

The downtown kiosk will not play sounds that go with images on display, White noted.

The structure itself will be made by Timber Space of Eau Claire — woodworker Tim Brudnicki and artist Joe Mauer — out of reclaimed wood. Atop the kiosk will be a green roof with native plants in it. A rain chain dangling from the roof will end in a new planter that will be placed next to the kiosk. The oval-shaped planter will be full of native plants and its rim will serve as a bench for people visiting the park, based on a city memo describing the project.

In addition to paying for the kiosk and installation, the business group is required to do upkeep on it, according to the agreement signed with the city.

Other business

• In a 10-0 vote, the council agreed to a land swap that will create a new riverfront park in Eau Claire’s Cannery District and turn a flat, one-block neighborhood park into land for residential development. The deal trades the city’s Kessler Park for property along the west bank of the Chippewa River that was owned by Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority.

Comments / 0

 

