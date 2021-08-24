College football: UW-Stout picked 5th, UW-Eau Claire 7th in WIAC poll

UW-Stout is predicted to finish fifth while UW-Eau Claire was picked seventh in the WIAC football season preview on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils went 3-4 in the WIAC in 2019, while the Blugolds were 1-6. UW-Eau Claire has roughly half its starters returning on both sides of the ball. UW-Stout has five returning starters on offense, but will need to replace much of its defense.

Stout’s strong aerial attack figures to return to action this fall. The Blue Devils have honorable mention All-WIAC quarterback Sean Borgerding back, along with top receivers Levy Hamer and Tyler Seymour.

The Blugolds have signal caller Jonathan Malueg back along with second team All-WIAC running back Austin Belot. Star linebacker Victor Martinelli, a first team all-conference pick, is also returning.

UW-Whitewater is predicted to win the conference title. The Warhawks shared the championship with UW-Oshkosh in 2019 and figure to have a prolific offense with nine returning starters. Defensively, lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi returns after earning WIAC defensive player of the year honors in 2019. Whitewater is ranked No. 4 in the nation by D3football.com

Oshkosh was picked second. The Titans, ranked No. 9 in the country, are led by quarterback Kobe Berghammer, a Cumberland graduate who was the conference’s 2019 Newcomer of the Year.

UW-Platteville was third in the poll and UW-La Crosse was fourth.

The preseason poll was voted on by WIAC head coaches and sports information directors.

The WIAC did not play a 2020 season amidst the pandemic.

The Blugolds and Blue Devils open nonconference play on Sept. 4 against Luther and Presentation, respectively. Stout plays its WIAC opener at UW-Whitewater on Oct. 2, while the Blugolds will take on UW-Stevens Point.