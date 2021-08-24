Cancel
Hudson, WI

Mona's Story on stage in Hudson

Cover picture for the articleAlive & Kickin and The Remember Project have partnered up with a unique, family-friendly performance that celebrates the older adults in our lives. The performance comes to the Lakeside Park Bandshell in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 24th at 7:00 pm. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs for this free public concert and one-act play. An encore performance will take place in Hopkins on August 26th, also at 7:00 pm.

