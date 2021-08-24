Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell
Funeral Service for Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Harris Cook, Dr. Steve King and Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallasahatchie Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylacauga at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
