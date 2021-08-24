Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell

Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Funeral Service for Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Harris Cook, Dr. Steve King and Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallasahatchie Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylacauga at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Obituaries
City
Alexander City, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
Person
Angela Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Davis#Lois#Bible#Russell Medical#First Baptist Church#Judson College#Aum#Eclectic Treasures#Christian#Collectors Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy