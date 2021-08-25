Cancel
Animals

Lone star tick population is growing

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

The change in seasons also brings changes in the tick populations. As we enter September, we are seeing very few deer tick nymphs, and no adult deer ticks. The number of lone star nymphs and adults is also decreasing, although there are still plenty of lone star nymphs out and about. On the other hand, we are starting to see more lone star larvae, and expect their numbers to peak during September. The larvae are the tiny ticks that hang in clusters from grass and other low vegetation. When you encounter them, you generally get dozens to hundreds of tiny, pinhead-size ticks on your clothes and body.

