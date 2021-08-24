Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Preparing For Exciting Fall Seasons at Petersen Sports Complex & Fitzgerald Field House

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – The upcoming fall season will provide Pitt fans the opportunity to come on campus to watch three programs on the verge of establishing themselves among the ACC elite as well as national contenders in their respective sports. The Pitt men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams combined to go 46-14 overall, including 26-10 in ACC play, with men's soccer reaching the College Cup, volleyball competing in the NCAA Elite Eight and women's soccer setting a school record for wins a year ago.

