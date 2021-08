Two congressmen have come under fire for going on an unannounced trip to Kabul airport to “conduct oversight” of the evacuation process. Democrat Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Peter Meijer of Michigan said in a joint statement that as members of Congress they “have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch”.“We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand,” they added. Former CIA analyst and FBI Senior Intelligence Adviser Philip...