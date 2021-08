GEDDES — The New York State Fairgrounds is now home to a memorial for transportation workers who have been killed on the job. The Highway Workers Memorial near the midway at the fair honors those who died while working on bridges and roads in New York. The memorial is a bronze sculpture with boats, hard hats, shovels and four cones. Paved walkways lead to the memorial, with a marker near one of the walkways. Plants and trees surround the area.