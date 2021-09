After a year unlike any other on the field, University of Texas at Dallas student-athletes made some history off the field this summer. Kathy Joseph MS’21 became the women’s tennis program’s first Academic All-American after collecting first-team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Joseph, who graduated with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering last spring, also was named the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Female Athlete of the Year, only the second Comet to earn the distinction.