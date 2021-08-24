College students urged to protect themselves from fire on campus

By Monday, more than 450 commuter and residential students had completed check-in at Averett University. During the weekend, freshmen students arrived on campus and were required to attend various orientations and classes prior to the official start of classes Wednesday. Averett is taking precautions due to COVID-19 including mask enforcement inside buildings and outside when social distancing cannot be maintained. COVID-19 testing will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in Carrington Gym. All Averett students, faculty and staff are required to submit COVID-19 testing prior to their return to campus, or at the testing event. Additionally, a vaccination clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Student Center, Multipurpose Room (351 Townes St.). Moderna, Pfizer and possibly Johnson & Johnson vaccines (first and second doses, if applicable) will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members.