Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College students urged to protect themselves from fire on campus

hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

QUINCY, Mass. — This fall, college students are returning to campus, many for the first time in over a year, marking the start of new classes, new friends, and new living spaces. Through their annual Campus Fire Safety for Students campaign, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and The Center for Campus Fire Safety (CCFS) are working together to ensure living spaces are as safe as possible for students heading back to school this September.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#House Fires#Fire Protection#Nfpa#Ccfs#Campus Fire Safety Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
Axios

Colleges crack down on unvaccinated students as campuses reopen

Colleges and universities are welcoming students to campus against the backdrop of a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases largely driven by the Delta variant — posing questions about how best to reopen campuses safely. Driving the news: Some schools are turning to disciplinary actions — through fees or, in one...
HousingGW Hatchet

Housing guest policy restricts off-campus students from residence halls

All off-campus students are restricted from entering residence halls, officials announced Friday. In an email sent to students, officials said the University’s current guest policy prohibits off-campus visitors from entering any residential buildings, even if an on-campus resident is the host. The announcement comes as an update to a series of rollbacks to its guest policy that aims to maintain public health on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CollegesGoDanRiver.com

PHOTOS: Averett students arrive back on campus

By Monday, more than 450 commuter and residential students had completed check-in at Averett University. During the weekend, freshmen students arrived on campus and were required to attend various orientations and classes prior to the official start of classes Wednesday. Averett is taking precautions due to COVID-19 including mask enforcement inside buildings and outside when social distancing cannot be maintained. COVID-19 testing will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in Carrington Gym. All Averett students, faculty and staff are required to submit COVID-19 testing prior to their return to campus, or at the testing event. Additionally, a vaccination clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Student Center, Multipurpose Room (351 Townes St.). Moderna, Pfizer and possibly Johnson & Johnson vaccines (first and second doses, if applicable) will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members.
CollegesPosted by
Axios

College students on high COVID alert ahead of return to campus

With the Delta variant surging, college students are not ready to resume campus life as normal, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll. Why it matters: For four-year students who enrolled in 2019-20, there is just one year remaining to enjoy something resembling a regular college experience. Out of a...
CollegesAugusta Free Press

Students face barriers to accessing disability accommodations on college campuses

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A new report released by Mental Health America finds college students face major barriers to accessing disability accommodations on campus, including disability accommodations for mental health diagnoses. Mental health conditions are considered disabilities when they significantly impair a person’s ability to meaningfully...
Claremont, CAABC7 Los Angeles

SoCal college students welcomed back to campus with new COVID safety rules

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Students are returning to college campuses across Southern California now after 18 months away during the pandemic. Campuses are welcoming the students back, with a few changes in place. Many have safety precautions such as regular testing for COVID-19 and restrictions on gatherings and parties, to help keep students safe.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

College to Distribute Federal Funds to Students in Need, 75% of Campus to Receive Funds

Today the Oberlin Office of Financial Aid will begin distributing block grants to students after the College received nearly $4 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In total, roughly 2,700 current and recently graduated students — or around 75 percent of the student body — will receive grants between today and October. Other funds from the allocation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and maintain favorable health conditions on campus.
CollegesPosted by
The Week

A majority of college students support on-campus vaccine mandates

A majority of college students gearing up for a school year sponsored by the highly-infectious Delta variant said they support on-campus COVID-19 vaccine mandates at their university, a new Generation Lab/Axios poll reveals. As 73 percent of respondents believed their school should implement vaccination requirements, 52 percent said their schools...
CollegesShropshire Star

University to make Covid jabs mandatory for all students living on campus

Hartpury University and College in Gloucester is thought to be the first higher education institution in England to demand students get a jab. A specialist agricultural and veterinary nursing college has banned unvaccinated students from living on site, and warned they may have limited access to social events and clubs if they do not get a jab.
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Colleges prioritize mental health help as students return to campus

As students take off for college amid an ongoing global pandemic, campuses are making sure to offer mental health resources to those who need them. Many students, both returning and new, are heading to campus this fall for in-person learning as COVID continues to spread throughout the nation. As campuses adjust their operations to fit the needs of their students and the public health crisis, colleges are putting an emphasis on mental health.
Cass Lake, MNBemidji Pioneer

Leech Lake Tribal College welcomes some students back to campus

CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Tribal College welcomed students back to campus at its first drum welcome event for the new school year on Monday, Aug. 30, the first day of classes. With some students attending in person and others watching via Facebook Live, Dean of Academics Vikki Howard provided a welcome and announcements after an opening song and prayer.
CollegesWashington Post

Family of U-Md. student who died of adenovirus sues university, former officials

The family of a University of Maryland freshman who died in 2018 of complications from adenovirus says the university and two former officials were responsible, according to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed Wednesday in Prince George’s County. The suit, which also names former university president Wallace D. Loh and former Health...
Educationvtcynic.com

If COVID conditions worsen, unvaccinated students may be removed from campus

Unvaccinated students could be removed from UVM’s campus if a COVID-19 outbreak called for such measures, said Gary Derr, VP of operations and public safety. The COVID-19 Immunization Exemption form made these and other potential consequences clear to students: vaccine-exempt students should also expect fines after missing tests and a recommendation for suspension if violations exceed a third offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy