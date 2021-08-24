College students urged to protect themselves from fire on campus
QUINCY, Mass. — This fall, college students are returning to campus, many for the first time in over a year, marking the start of new classes, new friends, and new living spaces. Through their annual Campus Fire Safety for Students campaign, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and The Center for Campus Fire Safety (CCFS) are working together to ensure living spaces are as safe as possible for students heading back to school this September.www.hudsonvalley360.com
