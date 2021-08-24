Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, NY

Recovery Kitchen toasts volunteers at backyard barbecue

hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

HUDSON — Columbia County Recovery Kitchen hosted an old-fashioned backyard barbecue on Aug. 14 to thank its more than 90 dedicated volunteers who work to help vulnerable neighbors with food insecurity. Recovery Kitchen volunteers are drivers, schedulers, distribution staff, cooks, kitchen staff, and advisors working in the areas of fundraising, communication, grant writing and data collection. The event was held at the home of Carole Clark, Recovery Kitchen founder and long-time Hudson restaurateur.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Society
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Columbia County, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Drake
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Insecurity#Barbecue#Toasts#Vegetables#Food Drink#Covid#Le Perche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy