Recovery Kitchen toasts volunteers at backyard barbecue
HUDSON — Columbia County Recovery Kitchen hosted an old-fashioned backyard barbecue on Aug. 14 to thank its more than 90 dedicated volunteers who work to help vulnerable neighbors with food insecurity. Recovery Kitchen volunteers are drivers, schedulers, distribution staff, cooks, kitchen staff, and advisors working in the areas of fundraising, communication, grant writing and data collection. The event was held at the home of Carole Clark, Recovery Kitchen founder and long-time Hudson restaurateur.www.hudsonvalley360.com
