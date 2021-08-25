Cancel
Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds were a franchise record for a half. She also added four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

