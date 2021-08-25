Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Southern University system to require COVID vaccines or regular testing on all campuses

By MATTHEW ALBRIGHT
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern University will require faculty, staff and students to get a COVID vaccine or follow a required testing program, the school said Tuesday night. Students will need to show proof of the vaccination before the pre-registration period for the Spring semester, President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a letter to the campus community. They can opt out by completing and submitting forms, instructions for which will be going out soon.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Collegesminnesota93.com

UMN Professors Pushing For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

A new report says hundreds of University of Minnesota professors are threatening to refuse to work if the university doesn’t make coronavirus vaccines mandatory. Minutes from the latest American Association of University Professors meeting shows several hundred staff members and students signed a letter urging a vaccine requirement. So far, only masks are required on campus.
EducationMedicalXpress

Largest U.S. teachers' union supports mandatory COVID vaccination

(HealthDay)—Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for teachers now has the support of the United States' largest teachers' union. "It is clear that the vaccination of those eligible is one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe," Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said Thursday in a statement, The New York Times reported.
Collegeswashingtoninformer.com

West Virginia College to Charge Unvaccinated Students With $750 ‘COVID Fee’

West Virginia Wesleyan College said students who haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccination will have to pay a $750 fee for the fall semester. The college’s website said the $750 “COVID fee” is nonrefundable and will be charged to students who don’t show proof of vaccination or the first vaccination dose by Sept. 7, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.
Mount Pleasant, MIWILX-TV

Central Michigan University to require vaccination or weekly testing

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from Central Michigan University (CMU) have announced this fall’s COVID-19 policies. By Friday, Sept. 3, all students, faculty and staff must either provide proof of full vaccination or have begun participation in weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who choose to be vaccinated can complete a voluntary attestation form and upload their vaccination card, which allows them to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 tests.
Collegeswbrz.com

University of Louisiana System to mandate COVID vaccines for enrolled students

The University of Louisiana System announced Monday that all students enrolled in its nine institutions will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. -University of New Orleans. University of Louisiana at Lafayette President, Joseph Savoie, says officials anticipate utilizing the same protocols for reporting vaccination status to the University that...
CollegesShropshire Star

University to make Covid jabs mandatory for all students living on campus

Hartpury University and College in Gloucester is thought to be the first higher education institution in England to demand students get a jab. A specialist agricultural and veterinary nursing college has banned unvaccinated students from living on site, and warned they may have limited access to social events and clubs if they do not get a jab.
Public HealthPosted by
HOT 107.9

Ochsner Health Systems Requiring Vaccination for All Employees

Now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine for the coronavirus, you can expect many more announcements like this going forward. The latest entity to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KATC TV3, is Ochsner Health. Early yesterday the Associated Press reported that the United States Food...
CollegesPosted by
WOKV

Coronavirus: University of Virginia disenrolls 238 unvaccinated students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia announced Friday that it had disenrolled 238 students ahead of its fall semester for noncompliance with the school’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Forty-nine of the students were enrolled in fall courses, according to The Virginian-Pilot. That meant that “a good number” of the disenrolled...
Knoxville, TNWTVCFOX

All University of Tennessee campuses to require masks while indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — All University of Tennessee campuses will require people to wear masks while indoors on campuses, with some exceptions through at least September 7. Officials made the announcement Monday. Some of the exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms, while working out, and while eating and drinking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy