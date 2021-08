SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Tim Storm, Conrad Thomson. -Like Empower, the show opened with an “old-timey” skit with Mae Valentine, Aaron Stevens, and Kratos. Stevens said the NWA was in a class by itself and that no other wrestling promotion would ever go national. He talked about Kratos once slapping Eddie Graham in the face in the locker room. Stevens said the year was 1968 and mocked the “new kid” Harley Race. He said Race could be something someday, but Race needed to hit the gym as hard as Kratos.