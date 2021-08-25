Cancel
Lassen County, CA

One dead, two hospitalized in rollover crash on US-395 near Susanville on Tuesday

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and two have been hospitalized in a rollover crash on US-395 near Susanville—north of Litchfield. According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Susanville, at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 55-year-old Robert Sisk of Burney was driving northbound on US-395 just north of Deep Cut Rd. when, for reasons unknown, he allowed his car to drift to the left into the southbound lane and onto the west dirt shoulder.

