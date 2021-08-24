Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Terry W. Rumple

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

Terry W. Rumple, 60, of Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug 12, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health System in Kokomo. He was born July 29, 1961, in Marion, Indiana to J.R. and Elizabeth A. (Boxell) Rumple. He married Deborah E. Stevens in April of 2006 at Walton Christian Church in Walton, Indiana. Terry worked as a meat cutter for over 25 years in several meat markets and later at Marsh and Kroger stores. He attended Bible College and became a minister of the gospel, serving in several churches as well. Terry was a gifted song writer and guitar player, writing many songs during his life. He loved studying the Bible and reading. He enjoyed cooking and had an annual chili cookoff with his grandson Isaiah, every year. He could also make a delicious ham salad sandwich. During the last few years, Terry especially enjoyed attending Bible studies with his breakfast group on Thursday mornings at Cross America.

