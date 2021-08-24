Cancel
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Zoom

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
 6 days ago
Watch Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic's full media zoom call from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4.

