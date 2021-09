Even the casting for this should be really interesting.. not to mention the story itself! Following last years success of the mini series documentary The Last Dance, the 1998 Chicago Bulls are back in the spotlight. Dennis Rodman, who notoriously left his team for four days in the middle of the NBA Finals, will be the focus of a new Lionsgate film titled 48 Hours in Vegas. Rodman’s wild weekend in Vegas got about five minutes of discussion during The Last Dance, but this will be an entire (scripted) movie! Check out the story here.