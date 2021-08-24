Cancel
Survey: Pandemic Blamed For Screen Addiction

By Christina Estes
kjzz.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey shows how the pandemic has changed online behaviors at home. Nearly one in three adults say they’ve become addicted to their screens. More than half of Americans surveyed online told the Harris Poll the amount of time they spend in front of screens has increased significantly — and it’s not just because of virtual learning or working from home. They reported spending an average of six hours a day in front of screens — that’s in addition to screen time related to work or school.

