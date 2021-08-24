Survey: Pandemic Blamed For Screen Addiction
A new survey shows how the pandemic has changed online behaviors at home. Nearly one in three adults say they’ve become addicted to their screens. More than half of Americans surveyed online told the Harris Poll the amount of time they spend in front of screens has increased significantly — and it’s not just because of virtual learning or working from home. They reported spending an average of six hours a day in front of screens — that’s in addition to screen time related to work or school.kjzz.org
Comments / 0