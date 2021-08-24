Survey: Pandemic Blamed For Screen Addiction

29% say boredom has been the overriding emotion during the pandemic. Respondents believe ‘Gen Z’ has missed out the most during social isolation. Devoid of social interaction over the past year, many of us are well-acquainted with being bored at home. You’ve read every magazine and watched your entire Netflix list; started a garden (which seems to be taking forever to grow) and made every banana bread recipe under the sun; but no matter what, your brain feels sluggish and unstimulated. Maybe you’ve accidentally put the milk in the cupboard and cereal in the fridge one too many times lately… Enter the term ‘pandemic brain’: the frustratingly subtle, gradual mental deterioration many of us have struggled with over the course of the pandemic.