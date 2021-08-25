Cancel
Matrix 4 Title Revealed, The Full Title Is The Matrix Resurrections

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatrix fans are glued to the coverage coming from CinemaCon right now, and our own Kaitlyn Booth is there and reporting back that the full title for the fourth installment of the franchise has been revealed. The Matrix Resurrections will be the official title, and with that, the first trailer was shown as well. The footage described showed that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) meet in a coffee shop, but apparently they do not know each other. Most of it takes place in what we should think is The Matrix. Neil Patrick Harris is playing Neo's therapist, and there were blue pills in the sink where neo ages in a mirror from young to old, when a younger version of Morpheus grabs him, hands him a red pill and says "Time to fly".

bleedingcool.com

