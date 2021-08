Phil Brook, vice president of marketing at Buick and GMC, retired from General Motors on August 1st, 2021, according to a new report from Automotive News. Brook, who oversaw the widely publicized launch of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck earlier this year, is a veteran of GM that has been with the company since 2004. He was appointed head of Buick and GMC’s marketing divisions in 2017 and is credited with helping to expand with the premium Denali sub-brand and launch the new off-road-focused AT4 sub-brand. Brook also helped overhaul Buick’s marketing department to better focus on its female buyer base, which included entering a special partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company.